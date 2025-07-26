Gail “TJ” Siebenaler (1962 – 2025)

Gail M. “TJ” Siebenaler, age 63, of Fort Wayne and formerly of Edon, passed away Thursday afternoon, July 24, 2025, at her home surrounded by loved ones.

Gail was a special education teacher for Edgerton Local Schools. She retired after 34 years of service. She was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Blakeslee. Gail enjoyed working on crossword puzzles and volunteering at animal shelters.

Born February 21, 1962, in Bryan, OH, Gail was the daughter of Richard J. and Dora M. (Phillips) Siebenaler.

She was a 1980 graduate of Edon High School and earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Education from St. Francis College.

Gail is survived by her brothers, Thomas Siebenaler, of Edon, Mark (Kathie) Siebenaler, of Tennessee, and Ty (Dani) Siebenaler, of Manhattan, Kansas; aunts, Mary (Dave) McAlpin, of Auburn, IN and Geraldine (Joe) Fettig, of Noblesville, IN; five nieces and nephews; “sisters in God”, Linda Luegring, Pam Dluzak and Judy Dluzak; special care giver, Wanda Scruggs; “special nephew”, Dustin Luegring and “special nieces” Audrie Luegring Rector and Taylor Luegring Boomershine. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Scott Siebenaler.

Visitation for Gail will be held on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Krill Funeral Home, 204 West Indiana Street, Edon, Ohio. Recitation of the Rosary will begin at 7:00 p.m. following visitation. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Blakeslee, with Rev. Daniel Borgelt officiating. Gail will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

Memorial donations are requested to the Edgerton Athletic Boosters or the Parkview Hospice at Parkview Hospital Foundation, 2200 Randallia Drive, Fort Wayne, IN 46897.

