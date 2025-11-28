Northwest Ohio Weather Alert: Winter Storm Warning Issued For Williams & Fulton Counties

A significant winter storm is expected to impact Williams and Fulton Counties this weekend, as the National Weather Service has upgraded its earlier Winter Storm Watch to a Winter Storm Warning. The warning, in effect from late Friday night, November 28, through Sunday afternoon, November 30, signals the likelihood of hazardous winter weather across northwest Ohio.

Williams and Fulton Counties are forecast to receive the heaviest snow, with totals between 5 and 8 inches, and some areas possibly reaching 10 inches in persistent snow bands. These updated projections reflect new weather models showing increased moisture over the region. Snowfall rates may reach 1 to 2 inches per hour on Saturday, creating whiteout conditions and making travel very difficult or impossible at times. Gusty west to northwest winds of 20 to 35 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph, will worsen visibility and may cause isolated power outages due to downed tree limbs.

The storm will begin late Friday night, peaking Saturday with steady to heavy snow, and taper off by Sunday afternoon. Along with Williams and Fulton Counties, neighboring areas such as Defiance and Henry could see 4 to 7 inches. Major travel impacts are expected on I-75, I-80/90 (Ohio Turnpike), and US-20, with the Ohio Department of Transportation urging residents to delay non-essential travel. Temperatures will stay in the low 20s Saturday, dropping to the teens overnight, with wind chills near zero. Early precipitation may start as frost, but will quickly turn to snow. No significant ice or sleet is forecast for the area.

The National Weather Service’s Northern Indiana office issued the upgraded warning on November 27. The Village Reporter and other local media have continued to share updates as the situation develops. On social media, residents are discussing preparations and the possibility of school closures on Monday, December 1, while weather accounts stress caution, especially for those traveling over the extended holiday weekend.

Residents are advised to charge devices, prepare emergency kits, and monitor weather updates from the NWS or local outlets. ODOT’s real-time map can provide plowing status, and non-essential travel should be avoided if conditions worsen. Outdoor items should be secured, and sensitive plants protected from frost.

This early-season storm follows a mild fall and highlights the region’s unpredictable weather. Area residents are encouraged to stay alert and take precautions as conditions change. For the latest updates, consult the National Weather Service and local media.