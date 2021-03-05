Northwest State Community College Elects Board Of Trustees Officers For 2021-2022 Term

ARCHBOLD, OHIO – The Northwest State Community College Board of Trustees met in regular session on Friday, February 26 on the Archbold campus.

After roll call, the Board met with a representative of Dynamix Energy Services, as well as Kevin Gerken (NSCC facilities director) regarding upgrading the College’s energy infrastructure.

The plan is to build energy production equipment on a parcel of land the College currently owns. The Board also heard from EVP Todd Hernandez regarding the recently-completed Higher Learning Commission site visit, as the College works towards its new accreditation approval period.

The official decision from HLC on length of approval period is anticipated by June 2021.

INSTALLING NEW OFFICERS FOR 2021-2022

As one of the final pieces of the meeting, the Board held its annual election for the positions of Chair, Vice Chair and Second Vice Chair.

Joel Miller of Napoleon was again elected to assume the duties as. Lisa McClure remains Vice Chair, and Scott Mull will continue as the Second Vice Chair.

All officers will serve in these positions for the period of February 2021 through February 2022. College administration congratulated the officers and thanked them for continuing to serve in these capacities.

In other Board action:

•Approved the promotion of Cassie Rickenberg to Dean of Learner Services, Terri Lavin to Director of Trio-SSS, and Tori Atkinson to Director of Workforce Development & Innovative Learning Programs

•Approved the employment of Kayla Miller, Agricultural Studies faculty, Andrew Nofziger, Maintenance Technician, and Robert Kraus, Program Manager-JFS Workforce Opportunities

•Accepted miscellaneous gifts to the College

•Approved the 2021-2022 student and lab fees

•Approved a new Graduation Policy

•Approved energy production project between NSCC and Dynamix (see above)

•Selected John Bridenbaugh to once again serve as a delegate from the Board of Trustees to serve on the Governing Board of the Ohio Association of Community Colleges (OACC), and selected Sue Derck to continue serving as the alternate representative.

•Approved the 2021-2022 board meeting dates of April 30, June 25, August 27, October 29, December 10 (all in 2021), and also February 25, 2022.

•Approved miscellaneous employment contracts, and one resignation