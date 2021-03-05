Montpelier Public Library Hosting Several Programs In March

The Montpelier Public Library is the place to be for fun activities in March! Lego Club meets Monday, March 15 @ 6:00 pm & Thursday, March 19 @ noon. Lego Club is fun for all ages! The attached photo shows Scarlett and Meredith creating legotastic works of art.

Ages 8 & up may be interested in our beginner’s crochet class. First meeting is Tuesday, March 16 from 3:30 until 4:30. This class will meet the first and third Tuesday each month. If you have supplies, feel free to bring them. If not, you can use ours! Call 419-485-3287 to sign up. Space is limited.

Has the journaling craze caught your fancy? Adults, teens & tweens definitely need to check out our journaling group. It meets the last Thursday each month @ 6:00pm. Journaling is so much more than just writing down your thoughts.

Your journal can be anything you want it to be. Some are artistic, others keep everything organized. Sign up to see what this group is all about!

These programs are all free at the Montpelier Public Library, 216 East Main Street in Montpelier. Call 419-485-3287 for more information. These activities are free and no library card is necessary.