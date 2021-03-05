Williams County Board Of DD Meeting Discusses State Budget & Upcoming Screening

(Bryan, Ohio) February 28, 2021 – At the Williams County Board of Developmental Disabilities (WCBDD) Board meeting on February 22, 2021, Superintendent Jen Basselman highlighted State Budget requests for the 2022-2023 Fiscal Years.

Early Intervention requested to continue to receive increased funding that was doubled in the last biennium.

Affordable housing, integrated work settings, and technology supports to allow adults to live more independently in their communities are funding priorities.

$10.5M requested budget over the biennium to fund supports for Ohio Multi-System Youth and their families.

WCBDD worked with the Williams County Health Department to coordinate vaccinations for adults served by the Board in Vaccination Group 1B.

Staff also volunteered to support the COVID Vaccine Helpline this past month.

Dennis Myers, Director of Children’s Services reported 29 children enrolled in Early Intervention with 10 children pending enrollment.

Families with children with developmental concerns are invited to sign-up for the next Williams County screening on March 22nd at New Hope Community Church. A sign-up link can be found at www.wmscodd.org.

The next board meeting will be March 15th at 11:30 a.m. at the Williams County Board of Developmental Disabilities office located at 05653 State Route 15, Bryan, Ohio.

Public comment is at 11:00 a.m. on March 15th on Strategic Plan 2021 Action Steps.