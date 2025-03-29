Northwest State Community College-Led Team To Compete In State First Robotics Competition

PRESS RELEASE – The Northwest State Community College FIRST Robotics high school team 6181 (Cryptic Cyborgs) will compete at the 2025 Buckeye Regional tournament held at Cleveland State University – Wolstein Center, April 3 through April 5, 2025.

Teams from Ohio, New York and Pennsylvania, as well as international teams from the Dominican Republic and Turkey will compete at the event.

The Northwest State Community College team members are from local high schools in northwest Ohio, including Ayersville, Central Local (Fairview), Delta, Liberty Center, Napoleon, Wauseon, and Four County Career Center.

LOCAL SUPPORT

Jim Drewes, Vice President for Workforce Development at NSCC (and Cryptic Cyborgs advisor) noted “We are excited to compete with some tremendous teams across the region, and around the world!

Our students have been amazing, applying valuable STEM principles and having a great time, all while preparing for this competition.” NSCC President Dr. Todd Hernandez offered his congratulations and best wishes, noting

“Our Cryptic Cyborgs team is a tremendous representation of Northwest State Community College and northwest Ohio. We wish them the best of luck!”

ABOUT FIRST ROBOTICS COMPETITION

FIRST Robotics Competition combines the excitement of sport with the rigors of science and technology, with competitions held nationwide, and around the world.

From the official Buckeye Regional website, “Working under strict rules, with limited resources, and time limits, high school teams of up to 30 students are challenged to raise funds, design a team “brand,” hone teamwork skills, and build and program a robot to perform a set of prescribed tasks against a field of competitors.”

Additional information on the Buckeye Regional is available at sites.google.com/view/frcbuckeye/home?authuser=0. To watch the competition on Twitch, go to www.twitch.tv/firstinspires3.