Local Residents Meet With Representative Hoops

NETWORKING LUNCH … A group of local residents met recently with Representative James Hoops to discuss topics of local interest and learn of legislation affecting local government. Pictured during the networking luncheon at the Dodge City Deli in Alvordton are (left to right) Dr. Dan VanArsdalen, Alvordton and Kunkle, Bob Short, Millcreek Township Trustee, Representative Hoops, Paul Green, Northwest Township Trustee, Davina Nickloy, Proprietor of the Deli, Junior Dennison, Madison Township Resident, Michael Elser, Bridgewater Township Trustee, Kent Dickinson, Madison Township Resident, and Patti Rockey, Williams County Recorder.