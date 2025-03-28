Mary Lydon (1956 – 2025)

(Enjoyed Cooking & Collecting Antiques)

Mary Kay Lydon, age 68, passed away unexpectedly at Flower Hospital in Sylvania early Wednesday morning March 26, 2025.

She was born in Toledo, Ohio to the late Merle and Rosamond (Drew) Wisebaker on June 19, 1956.

Mary married Thomas L. Lydon on November 25, 1989, and shared 19 loving years together before he lost his battle with cancer in 2008.

Mary was a factory worker at Jeep for over 20 years before enjoying her retirement. She was a faithful believer in her Lord and Savior. Through the years, Mary enjoyed the companionship of her household pets, collecting antiques, reading and described by her sons as the best cook a family could have.

Left to honor Mary’s memory are her four boys; Scott A. Lydon, Aaron M. Lydon, Timothy (Amber) Lydon, Thomas J.P Lydon; brother, Terry Wisebaker; sisters, Sandra Vantol-Wisebaker M.D.; grandchildren, Aubrey, Delaney, Brody and Desmond Lydon.

Along with her husband, Thomas, she was preceded in death by her sister, Judith LaVoy on April 25, 2023.

In honoring Mary’s wishes there will be no public services. Arrangements are entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 State Hwy 109 in Delta. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com