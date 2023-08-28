Northwest State Community College Receives Updates On Van Wert Campus Recruitment & Fundraising Efforts

TRUSTEES MEETING … Dr. Jon Tomlinson (NSCC Dean of Van Wert Campus, center), presents to the Board of Trustees at the 8/25/2023 meeting. (PHOTO PROVIDED)

Archbold, Ohio – The Northwest State Community College Board of Trustees met in regular session on Friday, August 25th at the Archbold campus.

As part of the meeting, the Board received an update on the Van Wert campus, including ongoing recruitment and fundraising efforts in Van Wert and Paulding counties, as the College begins the process of renovating the former Kennedy Manufacturing facility in Van Wert to eventually become a full-service campus.

IMPORTANT WORK HAPPENING IN PAULDING & VAN WERT COUNTIES

A panel of NSCC employees, including the Dean of the Van Wert Campus Dr. Jon Tomlinson, Executive Foundation Director Robbin Wilcox, and Marketing & Communications Manager Jim Bellamy, presented the ongoing activities related to student recruitment (PR and advertising) and fundraising.

Dr. Tomlinson noted the confirmed articulation agreements with area four-year schools, Wilcox shared information on the numerous events/sponsorships and memberships in both counties, and Bellamy discussed the depth of marketing already taking place in the two counties (digital marketing, print, radio and billboards were mentioned).

The presentation concluded with NSCC CFO Jenny Thome and Facilities Director Kevin Gerken sharing construction updates, including cost estimates and current status of the campus renovation project. A Construction Manager will be announced the week of August 28th, and a special date will be set for the initial Agreement.

NSCC IS THE #1 COMMUNITY COLLEGE IN OHIO

NSCC President Dr. Todd Hernandez shared the recent news about the WalletHub best community colleges study, with NSCC being ranked the #1 community college in Ohio. Board Chair Scott Mull congratulated the College for this recognition, noting the great work done by faculty, staff, and administration to help guide learner success.

In other Board action: