Northwest State Community College Announces New Agricultulre Scholarship

ARCHBOLD, OHIO –The Northwest State Community College Foundation in collaboration with the NSCC Agricultural Studies Program is pleased to announce the development of the Ag Grows Here scholarship.

This scholarship is supported by donations from local agribusinesses and individual donors. Redline Equipment of Archbold is the first donor to initiate a gift that will be awarded fall of 2022.

Robbin Wilcox, Executive Director of the NSCC Foundation, states: “When students are awarded an educational scholarship from the NSCC Foundation, they understand that we support them in their educational journey by removing financial barriers.”

SCHOLARSHIP DETAILS

The scholarship will be awarded in $1500 increments to learners enrolled in the agricultural studies program at Northwest State Community College.

The number of scholarships provided each year depends on funds available. First preference is given to learners who attain American FFA Degrees and second preference is given to learners who achieved State FFA Degrees or 10/11 year 4-H membership.

AG GROWS HERE

Agriculture is a vital part of the local economy with more than 75% of all land in the College’s six-county service area (Williams, Fulton, Defiance, Henry, Paulding and Van Wert) being prime farm land producing more than 20% of the taxable value of real property. Food and agriculture combined rank as the #1 industry in the state of Ohio with one in seven people employed in related occupations.

John Wilson of Archbold has been a champion to Northwest State in many capacities, and is very knowledgeable about the Ag industry.

Wilson currently serves on the Ag Advisory Board, and noted he “is excited to see the investment into our community for future farmers and 4-H members.”

FOR MORE INFORMATION

For more information on the Ag Grows Here scholarship, as well as all other NSCC Foundation and College scholarship opportunities, please visit NorthwestState.edu/scholarships or call 419.267.5511 today.