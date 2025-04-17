Northwest State Community College To Present 11th Annual Entrepreneurship Forum

PRESS RELEASE – Northwest State Community College celebrates the spirit of entrepreneurship and the power of small businesses in hosting its 11th annual Entrepreneurship Forum on Thursday, May 8th from 4:00-6:00 p.m. in the Voinovich Auditorium.

This FREE event is open to all residents of Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding and Williams Counties with a business idea and want help in moving it forward.

VALUABLE EXPERIENCES

The 2025 Entrepreneurship Forum provides budding entrepreneurs the opportunity to present their ideas to a panel of experts from the region, and to network with those experts – both very valuable experiences. Local economic development directors and lenders from the five-county area will make up the advisory panel.

Thanks to grant funding by the Everyday Entrepreneurship Fund, and our friends at Premier Bank, EVERY presenter will be able to receive (at minimum) funding for the registration fee to start their business in Ohio!

“SMALL BUSINESS IS VITAL”

“Northwest State, the Small Business Development Center, and economic development are joining forces to invigorate small business growth in Northwest Ohio. Small business is vital to our communities.”

“We need entrepreneurs to keep our economy strong,” said Lisa Becher, business faculty at Northwest State. Becher is also the State of Ohio Small Business Development Center Consultant in NW Ohio and a local business owner.

She has created a “semi-Shark Tank style” event that helps aspiring business owners by removing barriers to market.

“The forum was created to break down barriers and move entrepreneurs forward, helping them with an idea. Many people just don’t know what to do next and how to get started.

This is a great opportunity to discuss your idea, get a start on your project and work with economic development and area lenders.”

“Past presenters have found this Forum experience invaluable, for networking, funding opportunities, and helping move their projects forward.”

“We are excited to work with the Everyday Entrepreneurship Fund and Premier Bank to offer entrepreneurs additional financial resources in helping to build our communities!” Becher continued.

HOW TO REGISTER

People can register for the Entrepreneurship Forum by emailing Lisa Becher at lbecher@NorthwestState.edu or NWOhioSBDC@gmail.com. Registration is required for everyone and is free of charge. Space is limited, so early registration is strongly encouraged.

“Free consultation services will be provided by the Small Business Development Center,” Becher said. Of note, a presentation template is required and is available by contacting Lisa Becher at the email addresses above.