LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Teen Smoking & Vaping

To Whom It May Concern,

As a high school student, I have seen the effects smoking and vaping have had on some of my peers. While this isn’t a common issue in my school, it is evident that some students struggle with addiction.

This is a pressing issue that needs to be addressed by all parents whether their child is partaking or not.

Parents have the highest influence on their own children, this is why it is crucial for them to have a discussion with their teens. Parents can provide guidance and valuable information.

It also affects the way their children feel about smoking if the parents smoke. When parents smoke it could make the child more likely to think smoking is okay and want to do it. It could also push them away from it if there are bad consequences for the parents from their smoking habits.

Parents should ask their kids about vaping and smoking. The conversation might be awkward but it will be better than not knowing what their thoughts are about it.

If your kids’ friends vape or smoke, they may feel inclined to try it, without knowing the consequences. Having a conversation with your teens will help them understand the effects it can have and prepare them fort the pressure they may receive from the people around them.

Erika Fetterman, Fayette