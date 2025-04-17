Bryan Kiwanis Hears Story Of Historic Bryan 1975 State Baseball Championship

(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

STATE TITLE RUN … The guest speakers at the April 16, 2025, Bryan Kiwanis meeting were Dave Batt and Steve Fireovid. They spoke about the improbable run that the 1975 Bryan High School Baseball team made in 1975 to capture the school’s first state championship. They shared stories from that team that included coming from behind in the championship game from a 4-1 deficit in the bottom of the eighth inning to win the game and the championship by a score of 5-4. This year marks the 50th anniversary of this achievement. Pictured left to right, Dave Batt and Steve Fireovid.