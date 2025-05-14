Northwest State Hosts Spring Honors Induction Ceremony

(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

ALPHA DELTA NU … Dr. Melanie Hicks (faculty advisor), Kate Laukhuf, Kayla Buehrer, Ashten Hunt, Breanna Boysel, Kaylee Hein.

PHI THETA KAPPA … Front Row – Ashten Hunt, Abigail Smith, Ryan Walker, Katelyn Carter, Lisa Dapelo (NSCC faculty advisor). Back Row – Kara Flesher (advisor), Mykenzi Hartz, Samuel Thompson, David Foust, Shane Deblin.

KAPPA BETA DELTA … Machelle VanDusen, Jessica Davis, Izack Badenhop, Lisa Becher (NSCC faculty advisor).

PRESS RELEASE – The Spring Induction Ceremony for the Alpha Delta Nu (ADN), Phi Theta Kappa (PTK), and Kappa Beta Delta (KBD) Honors Societies was held at Northwest State Community College (NSCC) on April 29, 2025.

The evening opened with an inspirational address from Dr. Lana Snider, NSCC Vice President for Academics, followed by the member inductions. ADN, a Nursing Honor Society, welcomed five (5) new members; PTK, a general Academic Honor Society, welcomed nine (9) new members; and KBD, a Business Honor Society, welcomed three (3) new members. The evening concluded with a small celebratory reception.

Alpha Delta Nu

Breanna Boysel (Archbold), Kayla Buehrer (Archbold), Kaylee Hein (Lyons), Ashten Hunt (Sherwood), Kate Laukhuf (Haviland).

Phi Theta Kappa

Katelyn Carter (Napoleon), Shane Deblin (Napoleon), David Foust (Bryan), Kassandra Granados (Napoleon), Mykenzi Hartz (Edgerton), Ashten Hunt (Sherwood), Abigail Smith (Napoleon), Samuel Thompson (Bryan), Ryan Walker (Paulding).

Kappa Beta Delta

Izack Badenhop (Hamler), Jessica Davis (West Unity), Machelle VanDusen (Defiance)

ABOUT THESE HONORS SOCIETIES

Phi Theta Kappa – Phi Theta Kappa was established in 1918 to encourage academic achievement for two-year college students. Its mission is to provide opportunities for individual growth and development through honors, leadership and service programming. Phi Theta Kappa is the largest honor society in American higher education with more than 1.3 million members.

Kappa Beta Delta – Kappa Beta Delta was established in 1997 as a specialty honor society for two-year college students in business programs. Its purpose is to recognize student scholarship and accomplishments, as well as encourage personal and professional improvement and service to others.

Alpha Delta Nu – Alpha Delta Nu Nursing Honor Society aims to recognize the academic excellence of associate degree nursing students and encourage students to pursue advanced nursing degrees. In order to qualify, students must maintain a minimum 3.0 grade point average, with at least a B in all nursing classes.