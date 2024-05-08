Northwest State Recognizes Poetry & Performance Contest Winners

Archbold, Ohio – Every April, to commemorate National Poetry Month, the Northwest State Community College division of Arts and Sciences partners with Student Activities to bring about a celebration of poetry, art, and music.

Students beat end-of-term stress with temporary tattoos, magnetic poetry, a juried art gallery, information about clubs and organizations, and plenty of snacks. This year’s festivities were centered around the theme of Speak.

Easy and students were given the chance to participate in communal poetry projects, poetry workshops, an original poetry contest, and a 1920s Speakeasy themed performance contest.

Prizes were awarded for both the writing of original poetry and for recitations of original or published poetry. NSCC students showcased the power of language and performance while at the same time kicking back for some well-deserved fun and entertainment.

WINNERS: Grace Torres (Original Poetry Winner); Seth Snyder (Best Overall Performance); Croyden Cardarelli (Honorable Mention Performance); Drew Jackson (Honorable Mention Performance); Izayah Nonnemacher (Honorable Mention Performance).

A big thank you to all learners, faculty, and staff who came out to read, listen, and cheer each other on. For more information on upcoming Northwest State Community College events, please visit NorthwestState.edu/events.