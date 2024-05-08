Close Menu
Wednesday, May 8, 2024
The Village Reporter
Bryan Moose Lodge Donates To Never Let Go Ministries

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
DONATION … Beverly Blosser, Vice President of the Bryan Moose Lodge 1064 and Senior Region for Chapter 618, presented Mary Juarez, founder of Never Let Go Ministries, with a donation of $908. Beverly runs the Euchre league in the late fall through the early spring to raise money for local charities. They voted to donate to NLG this spring. Mary accepted the generous donation with a grateful heart saying that “NLG will put it to good use, and that it will help buy literature to educate the youth, and items of hope to share hope with many families dealing with addiction.” There are many areas in which this donation will be helpful. Never Let Go appreciates the generosity of the Moose Euchre league.

 

