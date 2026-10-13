Todd W. Kruse (1963 – 2026)

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(Graduate Of Archbold High School)

Todd Wayne Kruse, age 62, of Ridgeville Corners, passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 11, 2026, at Henry County Hospital. Todd worked for Sauder Woodworking for 35 years.

Todd was born Dec. 4, 1963, to Wayne and Vivian (Drewes) Kruse. He graduated from Archbold High School.

Todd loved motorcycles and cars. He was a fan of baseball, especially the Detroit Tigers. He had a fix-it-all spirit and could work on anything. Above all, Todd loved his family, especially his grandchildren, whom he loved dearly.

Surviving Todd are his daughters, Nicole Kruse of Florida, Ohio, and Cheyenne Kruse of Waterville; son, Brennen Kruse of Ridgeville; grandchildren, Jonathan, Natalie, Brexley and Romani; parents, Wayne and Vivian; and brothers, Gregg (Sarah) Kruse and Scott Kruse.

He was preceded in death by his aunt, Jane Lang, and uncle, Keith Drewes.

Visitation for Todd will take place Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026, from 4 to 7 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church on State Route 66. A funeral service will take place Friday, Oct. 16, 2026, at 11 a.m., with Pastor Aaron Bueltmann officiating. Burial will follow at the St. John Lutheran Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the benevolence of the family.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at grisierfh.com. The Grisier Funeral Home of Archbold is honored to serve the Kruse family.