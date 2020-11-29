November 28th High School Basketball Roundup

BOYS BASKETBALL

Pettisville 39 Delta 25

Leading 15-14 at halftime, Pettisville (2-0) outscored Delta 24-11 in the second half to pull away for the win. Cayden Jacoby recorded his second straight double-double to start the season with 17 points, 13 rebounds for the Blackbirds. Max Leppelmeier added 11 points for Pettisville while Bryar Knapp paced Delta with seven points.

JV SCORE:

Pettisville d. Delta 26-12

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Wauseon 40 Archbold 39

Wauseon finished the game on an 11-4 run, capped off by a baseline jumper from Autumn Pelok with 5.8 seconds remaining to give the Lady Indians the lead and the win. Marisa Seiler was the only Wauseon (1-0) player in double figures with 10 points and Chelsie Raabe added nine. Addi Ziegler led the Lady Bluestreaks (1-2) with 15 points on the night and Harley Phillips had 11.

Sylvania Southview 40 Evergreen 23

Southview outscored Evergreen 27-2 in the middle two quarters to erase an early deficit. Bekah Bowser paced the Lady Vikings offense with nine points.

JV SCORES:

Archbold d. Wauseon 15-11 (2 quarters)

Sylvania Southview d. Evergreen 38-31