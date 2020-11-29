Imogene Cowgill (1928-2020)

Imogene Cowgill, age 92, of Morenci, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at The Oasis at Adrian. She was born on November 3, 1928, in Fayette to Ray and Twila (Crowe) Link. She was a graduate of Fayette High School with the Class of 1946.

On July 4, 1948, in Fayette, OH, Imogene married Hollis Cowgill and he preceded her on March 29, 2009. Imogene was a self-employed Beautician for 47 years. She was a member of the Morenci American Legion and Morenci Senior Center. She enjoyed sewing, crafting, cooking, and baking.

Imogene is survived by her two sons, Hollis Ray (Cheryl) Cowgill of Morenci and Michael (Alice) Cowgill of Fayette, OH; daughter, Marilyn Rinehart of Wauseon,OH; two sisters, Patricia Valentine and Linda (Carver) Wagner of Fayette, OH; 10 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren; and four step-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, Hollis, Imogene was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Lyle and Ralph Link; a sister, Shirley Harter; and a son-in-law, Robert Rinehart.

Visitation for Imogene will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020, from 3:00 – 7:00 PM, at Eagle-Marry Funeral Home, Morenci. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at 2:00 PM, at Eagle-Marry Funeral Home, Morenci with Pastor Donna Galloway officiating. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Morenci. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a limited number of people allowed in the building and face masks are required.

You may send condolences to the family at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com. Memorial gifts in Imogene’s memory may be offered to Stair District Library in Morenci. Arrangements have been entrusted to Eagle-Marry Funeral Home, Morenci.