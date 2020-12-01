November 30th Winter Sports Roundup

BOYS BOWLING

Wauseon 1875 Swanton 929

After some COVID related postponements, the Wauseon Indians were finally able to get their season started against a shorthanded Swanton team. Ryan Marks had the high series for Wauseon with a 339 (195+144) and Kage Little had the high game by rolling a 198 in game two on his way to a 331 series. The Bulldogs, who only had three bowlers available, were led by Seth Sweet who had a 267 series.

Liberty Center 2300 Delta 1792

The Tigers grabbed a 799-658 lead after game one and cruised to a win over Delta at Swanton Sports Center. Liberty Center’s Jacob Sexton fired a 436 series which included a 268 in game two. Brody Waugh topped Delta with a 323 (161+162) and Gabe Syverson added a 313 (147+166).

Evergreen 2346 Bryan 2228

A 390 (183+207) series by Ethan Shively paced Evergreen as they knocked off last year’s league champion. David Fuller was next for the Vikings with a 371 (178+193) and Derek Cobb tallied a 367 (184+183) in the win. Dominic Boothman had a 381 (194+187) to lead the Bryan effort followed by a 371 (175+196) from Matt Meade.

GIRLS BOWLING

Wauseon 2063 Swanton 1965

Danielle Carr rolled a 226 in game one and finished with a 405 series to lead the Lady Indians to a season opening win over Swanton. Rachel Carr was next for Wauseon with a 336 (177+159) and Quinlynn Rohda posted a 306 (183+123). Amy Lawson accounted for the Lady Bulldogs high score by recording a 343 (195+148) series.

Liberty Center 1851 Delta 1848

Delta held a 1441-1411 lead following the first two games, but Liberty Center rallied with a 440-407 advantage in the Baker Games to pull out a win by just three pins. Makenzie Desantos put together games of 137 and 202 for 339 series to lead the Lady Panthers while Ciarra Flickinger and Maddy Johnston each had a 304 series.

Bryan 2097 Evergreen 1705

Faith Harding had a 470 (213+257) and Gabriella Bany fired a 457 (213+244) to lead the Lady Bears past Evergreen. Michaela Baker paced Evergreen with games of 161 and 146 for a 307 in the loss.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Tinora 49 Hilltop 29

Tinora had nine different players score as they built a 31-14 lead at halftime on their way to a 49-29 win over Hilltop. Hilltop’s (2-1) Leanna Baker led all scorers with 14 points on the night.