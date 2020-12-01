Dwight Williamson (1954-2020)

Dwight D. Williamson, 65, of Edon passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo. He was born on December 3, 1954 in Columbus, Ohio to Averill J. and Kathrine J. (Hazelett) Williamson. On December 9, 1972 he married Pamela S. Pietrykowski in Toledo and she survives.

Early in Dwight’s career he worked with his dad at Bonded in Bryan and then went to work for 38 years at Bryan Metals. He also worked for General Aluminum in Fremont, Indiana. Dwight was a former firefighter for the Bryan Fire Department.

Dwight had a great passion for music and had a band named Castaways and was part of the Butch Raub and Country Functions band. He also enjoyed his motorcycles, Nascar and NFL Football, but above all he was a family man and loved his family dearly.

Dwight is survived by his wife Pamela of nearly 48 years, a daughter Paula and Matt (Williamson) Sprow of Montpelier, four grandchildren Ashley Papiska, Autumn Papiska, Austin Grisier and Zackary Sprow; and one great granddaughter Brylie Papiska; brother Chris (Nancy) Williamson of Howell, Michigan, two sisters Sherry Brown McCarty of Montpelier, and Treva (John) Dilonardo, Arkansas; a brother in-law Troy Pietrykowski of Montpelier and his mother in-law Pauline Pietrykowski of Montpelier; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and his loving pets, dogs Chip and Bridget and cat Roscoe.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter Fonda Sue Grisier, brother Richard Hazelett, grandson Jason D. Williamson, and father in-law Richard Pietrykowski.

A private graveside service will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lymphoma Foundation. Conodlences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.