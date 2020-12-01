Mary Geren (1935-2020)

Mary E. Geren, 85 years, of Sherwood, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance. Mary was born February 10, 1935, in Bryan, Ohio, the daughter of the late Cecil and Della (Rhodes) Rhodes.

She was a 1954 graduate of Stryker High School. She married Glenn F. Geren on January 30, 1971, in Fremont, Indiana, and he survives. Mary began her working career at Spangler Candy Company.

She also worked for Allied Moulded Products, Holobird Corporation, Trupack in West Unity, Stokley’s in Paulding as well as Bard Manufacturing. She ended her career as an Associate at Walmart. Mary enjoyed sewing, quilting, needlework and crocheting. She made many quilts, which she made and gave to many family members.

Surviving is her husband, Glenn of Sherwood; six children, Deb (Maury) Sims of Ney, Steve Stauffer of Ney, Dale (Christina) Stauffer of Edgerton, Cathy (Ed) DeRossett of Sherwood, Kelly (Randy) Mitsch of Butler, Indiana and Amy (Matt) Brandt of Ney; ten grandchildren, Joy, Hope, Dale K., Tabatha, Nathan, Amber, Michelle, Dylan, Sarah and Linzi; 18 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson; two sisters, Nancy Saurer of Baytown, Texas and Alice Rigleman of Bryan.

She was preceded in death by her parents, stepfather, William Fleming; one brother, Cecil Roy Rhodes, Jr.; one sister, Norma Sloop.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, visitation and services will be private. Interment will be made in Farmer Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Sherwood Chapel.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be directed to Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, 6817 State Route 66 North, Defiance, Ohio 43512.

