November Report From Fulton County Clerk Of Courts

PRESS RELEASE – Fulton County Clerk of Courts Tracy L. Zuver has provided his monthly report for November 2025 with November 2024 in parentheses, with the following:

New cases filed in the legal department 242 (486); domestic 14 (14), civil 29 (20), criminal 5 (20), miscellaneous 2 (1), judgment liens 190 (429), and appeals 2 (2) with a total of fees collected being $46,773.74 ($34,324.75).

The title department issued a total of 1,036 (981) titles; new cars 45 (47), used cars 550 (519), new trucks 31 (32), used trucks 259 (247), vans 19 (15), motorcycles 19 (20), manufactured homes 10 (15), trailers 11 (16), travel trailers 18 (17), motor homes 15 (16), buses 3 (0), off-road vehicles 35 (29), watercraft 8 (3), outboard motors 4 (1), other 9 (4), watercraft registrations 1 (1), and driver examination tests 79 (119) with a total of fees collected being $477,632.39 ($524,289.88).