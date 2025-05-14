NSCC Commencement Ceremony Recognizes 251 Graduates

PRESS RELEASE – Northwest State Community College celebrated the 2025 graduating class at its spring Commencement Ceremony this past weekend, held at Founder’s Hall in Archbold.

The ceremony recognized 251 graduates who completed an Associate degree or certificate program with the College during fall, spring or summer term, comprising a total of 259 awards (196 associate degrees and 63 short-term certificates).

Two students graduated via College Credit Plus, before they officially graduate from high school. Cassie Rickenberg, NSCC Vice President of Enrollment Management & Student Affairs, noted that 84% of the graduating class lives in the six-county service area of Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding, Van Wert and Williams counties.

Rickenberg also noted the students earning various honor society awards – 23 graduates are Phi Theta Kappa, five graduates are Alpha Delta Nu (nursing), and six graduates are Kappa Beta Delta (business).

Dr. Todd Hernandez, NSCC President, shared the parallels of Commencement to the campus-wide “Elevate Northwest Ohio” initiative. Hernandez said, “Think about your journey here.

Whether you started in College Credit Plus, participated in a workforce development program, or pursued a traditional degree, you have expanded your knowledge, honed your skills, and increased your potential.”

Hernandez then invited Tatum Sheets to the podium to accept the President’s Outstanding Student Award.

Ann Ebbert delivered the keynote address to the audience. Ebbert is the CEO of Cherry Street Mission in Toledo, with a career spanning over 30 years in business and ministry. In her role as CEO, Ebbert and her team operate a 24/7 shelter, health care and education campus for hundreds who are hungry for change in their lives.

Addressing the graduating class, Ebbert remarked, “I encourage you to make your very next step the starting line of a new dream.”

“And I challenge you to make that new dream bigger than the last one. Make it include not just yourself, but your community as well. Influence others with the hope that you’ve experienced.”

“Surround yourself with other people of hope. And then, you can watch the neighborhoods and towns that you live in grow into the society that you wish!”

Tyler Seibel was selected to be the Student Speaker of Commencement. Seibel was born in Bryan, and raised in Defiance. Seibel graduated with an Associate of Science degree, and will transfer to the University of Toledo to pursue his Bachelor of Science degree with the goal of becoming a family physician.

Seibel’s story is one of battling and overcoming addiction; a true tale of redemption and success. “What I learned from my journey is that we are stronger together. We are meant to have people to lean on. Hope is the vital ingredient that can keep you going even in the darkest of times.”

Near the conclusion of the Commencement ceremony, NSCC Chief Fiscal and Administrative Officer Jenny Thome presented the 2025 Distinguished Alumni recipients: Kevin Becker (class of 2014), Daniel Benecke (class of 2000), Tim Dennis (class of 1981), Melanie Hicks (class of 2004), and Julie Salinas (class of 2003). Those interested in viewing the Commencement ceremony on-demand are invited to go to www.northweststate.edu/commencement.