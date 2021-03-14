NSCC President Dr. Michael Thomson Visits State House

Northwest State Community College President Dr. Michael Thomson (far right in photo) visited the State House on March 3, 2021 to give testimony on behalf of the Ohio Association of Community Colleges (OACC).

Some topics discussed included: Serving adults with needed short-term credentials to get them direct-to-job opportunities, the Rapid Recovery Ohio Initiative — the goal of which is to provide up to 15,000 credentials to adults to boost economic recovery, and workforce pathways in College Credit Plus (CCP) to help more high school students graduate on-time and realign our workforce.