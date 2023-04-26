Evergreen High School Conducting Mock Accident

Evergreen High School will be conducting a Mock Accident program on Friday, May 5 at 9:00 am in the

gravel parking lot on the northside of the football stadium.

This event is for students in grades 9-12 in conjunction with the school’s upcoming Prom and graduation season.

The mock accident scenario is created for students to witness the consequences of distracted driving while learning the importance of good choices whether they are operating a motor vehicle or they are a passenger in the car.

Evergreen has partnered with local agencies in order to make this event as realistic as possible.

Local agencies to be involved include the Metamora-Amboy Volunteer Fire Department, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Life Flight, and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.