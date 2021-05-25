NSCC Recognizes Nursing & Allied Health Graduates At Pinning Ceremony

PRACTICAL NURSING … Holly Howard, Courtney Houston, Nicole Harding, Victoria Reyes, Lyndsey Short.

ARCHBOLD, OHIO –Northwest State Community College recognized its Nursing and Allied Health division graduates at a recent pinning ceremony in the following areas: Practical Nursing (PN), Registered Nursing (RN), Phlebotomy, and Medical Assisting.

Graduates of the nursing programs are eligible to take the National Council Licensure Exam (NCLEX) and enter directly into the workforce, or they may transfer their credits for additional study.

During the ceremony, the College recognized fourteen students for induction into the Alpha Delta Chapter of the Alpha Delta Nu Nursing Honor Society. In order to qualify, students must maintain a minimum 3.0 grade point average, with at least a B in all nursing classes.

Both Phlebotomy and Medical Assisting options lead to entry-level positions in the healthcare field, and students earning the Phlebotomy Technician certificate may choose to continue their education for an associate degree in Medical Assisting.

Northwest State congratulates the following students for completing these healthcare programs:

Practical Nursing: Fulton County: Nicole Harding (Wauseon), Holly Howard (Archbold), Victoria Reyes (Delta); Lucas County: Courtney Houston (Moncolva); Williams County: Lyndsey Short (Bryan)

Registered Nursing: Allen County: Caleb Nesbit (Bluffton), Ashley Watkins (Lima)*; Darke County: Kourtney Kretschmar (Greenville)

Defiance County: Kinsey Dietrich (Ney)*, Samantha Fernandez (Defiance)*, Michaela Ketcham (Defiance), McKenna Weatherhead (Hicksville)*

Fulton County: Alyssa Campbell (Wauseon)*, Erin Douglass (Wauseon), Ambrosia Rodriguez (Wauseon), Abbi Schmucker (Wauseon), Aneesa Volkman (Wauseon)*

Henry County: Valerie Bowser (Liberty Center)*, Sara Geahlen (Holgate), Chase Yoder (Ridgeville Corners)*

Hillsdale County: Jennifer Youngs (Reading)*; Licking County: Caleb Sherbourne (Johnstown); Lucas County: Kaitlyn Keefer (Neapolis); Montgomery County: Mackenzie Duncan (Dayton)*; Paulding County: Ellie Stoller (Haviland)*; Sandusky County: Elias Rogers (Gibsonburg)*; Van Wert County: Alyxis Carpenter (Delphos)*; Williams County: Cierra Grant (West Unity), Tenika Roehrs (Bryan),; Wood County: Makenzie Wilson (Haskins)*

Names with a * denote Alpha Delta Nu honors recipient

Phlebotomy: Defiance County: Sydney King (Defiance); Fulton County: Jaryd White (Fayette); Henry County: Kalei Rhoads (McClure); Williams County: Sierrah Whitman (Bryan)

Medical Assisting: Defiance County: Rebeccah Dix (Defiance); Fulton County: Katherine Miller (Wauseon), Isabella Summers (Delta), Cora Vanslyke (Wauseon), Jaryd White (Fayette); Henry County: Pamela Stephey (Holgate), Kacee Theisen (New Bavaria); Lucas County: Kelly Anderson (Whitehouse); Williams County: Sierrah Whitman (Bryan)

REGISTERED NURSING FULTON COUNTY … Abbi Schmucker, Aneesa Volkman, Alyssa Campbell.

REGISTERED NURSING WILLIAMS COUNTY … Cierra Grant and Tenika Roehrs.

PHLEBOTOMY … Sierrah Whitman, Jaryd White, Sydney King.

MEDICAL ASSISTING FULTON COUNTY … Jaryd White, Cora Vanslyke, Katherine Miller, Isabella Summers.

MEDICAL ASSISTING WILLIAMS COUNTY … Sierrah Whitman.