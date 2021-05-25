Elizabeth “Donna” Carter (1939-2021)

Elizabeth “Donna” Carter, age 82 years, of Archbold, passed away Monday morning, May 24, 2021, at CHP Defiance Area In-Patient Hospice. She was born March 17, 1939, at Toledo, the daughter of Klyce and Velma (Hendricks) Corey.

She married Robert Shirey on July 7, 1955 and he preceded her in death on October 30, 1970. She then married Allen Carter on March 11, 1972 and he preceded her in death on March 15, 2020.

A resident of the Archbold area since 1969, she worked at Lange’s Bakery and retired from the former Sheridan Manufacturing in Wauseon.

Donna enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening, sewing, decorating cakes & cookies, and reading. She was a member of the West Clinton Mennonite Church near Pettisville.

She is survived by three children, Vickie Shirey, and Laura (Tom) Frank, both of Archbold, and Daniel (Barbara) Shirey of Wauseon; 9 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Myra (Frank) Shirey of Mesa, AZ.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands; three brothers, Jack, Robert and Wayne Corey; and a sister Jean Miller.

Friends may call at the West Clinton Mennonite Church from 10 – 11 AM on Saturday, May 29th, 2021, with a Celebration of Life Service to begin at 11 AM. Pastor Ryan Harker will officiate. The family suggests that memorials be given to West Clinton Church.

Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements. wwwShortFuneralHome.com.

