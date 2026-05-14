Northwest State Community College Hosts Spring Honors Induction Ceremony

Archbold, Ohio — The Spring Induction Ceremony for the Alpha Delta Nu (ADN), Phi Theta Kappa (PTK), and Kappa Beta Delta (KBD) Honors Societies was held at Northwest State Community College on May 7, 2026. The evening opened with an inspirational address from Dr. Lana Snider, NSCC Vice President for Academics, followed by the member inductions. ADN, a nursing honor society, welcomed five new members; PTK, a general academic honor society, welcomed nine new members; and KBD, a business honor society, welcomed three new members. The evening concluded with a small celebratory reception.

Alpha Delta Nu — Nursing Honor Society

Alpha Delta Nu Nursing Honor Society inductees.

Kameron Burkhart (Defiance)

(Defiance) Natalie Clauson (Archbold)

(Archbold) Cierra Cruz (Napoleon)

(Napoleon) Jessie Currier (Bryan)

(Bryan) Riley Froelich (Ney)

(Ney) Baeden Hancock (Defiance)

(Defiance) Jacob Herold (Napoleon)

(Napoleon) Logan Maassel (Defiance)

(Defiance) Tori Zyjewski (West Unity)

Phi Theta Kappa — Academic Honor Society

Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society inductees.

Clirissa Anderson (Napoleon)

(Napoleon) Elise Baldwin (Hicksville)

(Hicksville) Brian Bowers (Defiance)

(Defiance) Jane Buckenmeyer (Archbold)

(Archbold) Olivia Burgel (New Bavaria)

(New Bavaria) Laila Deeds (Delta)

(Delta) Sheyla Gordon (Continental)

(Continental) Seth Hathaway (Deshler)

(Deshler) Jacob Herold (Napoleon)

(Napoleon) Ingrid Hoffman (Montpelier)

(Montpelier) Hayden Johantgen (West Unity)

(West Unity) Landynn Krugh (Archbold)

(Archbold) Jael Michelson (Delta)

(Delta) Jared Myers (Bryan)

(Bryan) Amanda Tracy (Continental)

(Continental) Brooke Valerio (Continental)

(Continental) Lane Wenninger (Haviland)

Kappa Beta Delta — Business Honor Society

Kappa Beta Delta Business Honor Society inductees.

Tobin King (Wauseon)

(Wauseon) Kristi Jo Leaders (Napoleon)

(Napoleon) Anna Meraz (Paulding)

About the Honor Societies

Phi Theta Kappa was established in 1918 to encourage academic achievement for two-year college students. Its mission is to provide opportunities for individual growth and development through honors, leadership, and service programming. Phi Theta Kappa is the largest honor society in American higher education with more than 1.3 million members.

Kappa Beta Delta was established in 1997 as a specialty honor society for two-year college students in business programs. Its purpose is to recognize student scholarship and accomplishments, as well as encourage personal and professional improvement and service to others.

Alpha Delta Nu Nursing Honor Society aims to recognize the academic excellence of associate degree nursing students and encourage students to pursue advanced nursing degrees. To qualify, students must maintain a minimum 3.0 GPA, with at least a B in all nursing classes.

Northwest State Community College is an accredited two-year, state-assisted institution of higher education that has served northwest Ohio since 1969. For more information, visit NorthwestState.edu or call 419-267-5511.

— Press release