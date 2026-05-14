Sou Phongphiou (1949 – 2026)

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(Resident Of Montpelier)

Sou Phongphiou, age 76, of Montpelier, OH passed away on Monday, May 11, 2026 at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. Sou was a homemaker.

Sou was born September 5, 1949, in Laos, the daughter of An and Auw Bausone. She married Phong Phonpghiou in 1969 and he preceded her in death.

Sou is survived by her children, Sy (Visay) Phongphiou, of Montpelier, Vinnie Phongphiou, of Vientiane, Laos, Tian Phongphiou, of Kirkland, WA and Phiavahn (Andre) Cagayat, of Everett, WA; 10 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren and brothers, You Bausone and Sing Bausone, both of Pakse, Laos. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Visitation for Sou will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2026, from 1-2 p.m. at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, OH. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m.

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.