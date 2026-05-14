Bryan High School’s New Career Tech Center Featured At Kiwanis Club Meeting

Pictured L to R: Kiwanian and Program Host Ed Lyons and Bernie Davis.

The guest speaker at the May 13, 2026 meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Bryan was Bernie Davis. Mr. Davis spoke with the Club about the new building addition to Bryan High School currently under construction, which will house the new Career Tech Center beginning classes and new vocational offerings this fall.

Following a career in construction, Mr. Davis was the Career Tech teacher at Montpelier High School for 8 years and headed that program there. He has agreed to join Bryan High School in the same capacity next school year. He noted that 175 students have already enrolled for the fall with a 50/50 mix of males and females. Programs to be offered include automotive, welding, lathe and mill metal work, woodworking, a computer lab, drafting, and eventually construction skills. These are all new offerings for Bryan High School, and Mr. Davis is excited to usher in this opportunity for Bryan High School students.

— Photo provided