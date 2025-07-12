Nurse Practitioner Caitlin Roth Joins Archbold Family Medicine Office

PRESS RELEASE – Caitlin Roth, NP-C, has spent her entire career in medicine practicing in northwest Ohio, and now she’s keeping that care local as a nurse practitioner at Parkview Physicians Group (PPG) – Family Medicine in Archbold.

Roth joined Parkview in May and is now accepting new patients at the PPG office located at 121 Westfield Drive.

“We love opportunities to keep talent in our community, and we’re excited to bring Caitlin’s familiarity and experience with northwest Ohio to our patients in Archbold,” said Ashley Urdiales, director of operations, PPG – Ohio.

“Her experience in hospitals, health clinics and nursing facilities is a great fit for our family medicine office, where providers see patients with all kinds of health stories of their own.”

An Ohio native, Roth completed her Bachelor of Science in Nursing at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland.

She started her career as a registered nurse in Sylvania, Ohio, working in inpatient oncology, medical-surgical and intensive care units before obtaining a Master of Science in Nursing (adult/gerontological nurse practitioner) from the University of Cincinnati in 2013. Roth is certified by the American Nurses Credentialing Center.

As a certified nurse practitioner, she provided acute and chronic disease management for patients in assisted living and skilled nursing facilities in Toledo.

She also served in health clinics in neighboring Maumee, providing acute care management in hospitals and primary care in an outpatient clinic.

“I grew up in this area and returned here after college,” Roth said. “It is a great place to live and raise a family.”

“I’m excited to join Parkview in order to move my work closer to home. Parkview is working to bring providers to the area to help make care more accessible to rural patients.”

At PPG – Family Medicine, Archbold, Roth joins a team of primary care providers serving all ages in northwest Ohio.

Her broad experience has taught her that there’s no one-size-fits-all approach to medicine, and she looks forward to building relationships with her patients as they navigate their individual health journeys.

“I have been drawn to family medicine because I love people,” she said. “Family medicine allows me to get to know people on a deeper level and continue to follow with them for years.”

“I would like my patients to know that we are a team. We can discuss their needs and healthcare options together, and I can give them the information they need to help them make the best decisions for their own health.”

Outside of the office, Roth enjoys spending time outdoors with her husband and two daughters, especially walking and swimming. She also enjoys reading, singing and listening to live music.

Roth is now welcoming new patients age 13 and older. To schedule an appointment, call 419-445-2015.