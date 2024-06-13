Pulaski Garden Club Learns About Backyard Ponds

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

BACKYARD PONDS … Pictured is Brandon and Michelle O’Dell of Bryan who provided a program on Backyard Ponds.

The program for the June meeting was presented by member Michelle O’Dell and her husband Brandon. They told of their adventures of putting in a small Koi Pond in their backyard starting 19 years ago.

They started with a free form hole, then lined with a liner (like inter tube liner) and added a pump, filter and a fountain to keep the water moving to aerate and creating gentle bubbles.

Plants were added to help keep the water healthy and provide shade for the fish and provide cover from overhead predators.

They added stones stacking around the pool and in the water. Mulch is too messy and often gets into the pond.

They use pond tints to color the water keeping down algae growth. Aqua-safe added to the water as water evaporated and concern there could be a hole in the liner needed to treat the water.

They suggested adding water one or two times a week, plants also suck up the water and it evaporates. They suggested using a Micro-lift for the pond in the winter. Ponds need to have leaves and muck removed and this product helps with filters.

Plants can be added for color and camouflage and a corkscrew bog can be used in shallow water and blooms.

Variegated Sweet Flag is a tall decorative grass. Taro grass has flowers and fish eat the petals, the roots float and easy to start. Lilies have pink flowers and lily pads, looking tropical.

Other plants you can get are Water Hyacinths that spread, Water Lettuce are floaters, and Parrot Feathers in the water and all do not winter over. Put them in the water in their containers with holes in the pots.

There is a wide variety of fish to add to the pond. There are goldfish and Koi in all sizes and the cost depends on size and they survive the winter.

You can get a heater for your pond and use as needed. They enjoy the wildlife that comes such as birds, frogs, toads, herons (that eat fish), dragon flies, and turtles come and go.

Cam Miller presented the arrangement for the meeting, simple but attractive. Titled Splish Splash – an underwater arrangement.

She trimmed just the blooms off several Alliums, filled a clear tall vase, filled with water putting a frog (arrangement holder) in the bottom and bent the stems of the flowers at right angles so to fit into the vase, showing the blooms at different levels within the vase.

Cathy Sharp spoke about our Succulent of the month – Opuntia or Prickly Pear. Cathy grows this plant and brought one of her plants explaining she would gladly give anyone a starter, but you need to take precaution in getting a starter because this plant has tiny little hairs that hurt and are not easy to pull out, and so Cathy explained that procedure.

She has had one of her plants for over 20 years. They are native from Canada to South America, and they grow fine outdoors.

In old business many members brought cereal bowls for a craft at the State Convention. Members are to bring extra succulents or air plants to put in the cereal bowls to the June meeting.

In new business Montpelier Park Dept will host a Garden Walk June 26th at 6:30 p.m. members are to meet at the parking lot nearest the pool. The July 29th garden walk will be at the members’ homes at Norlick Addition Place at 6:30 p.m. Work at the flower beds at the fairgrounds will be June 24th at 9:00 a.m.

Regina Partee tried the “peony challenge”. Pick the peony bud in the marshmallow stage. Remove the foliage leaves and wrap in newspapers.

Place in a plastic bag with NO water and put in the refrigerator for weeks to 3 months. Place stems in hot water and buds will start opening within 12 hours. A bouquet of peonies was shared.

The program committee will soon meet and is looking for new programs, and new places to visit for next year.

The Junior Garden Club meets on Thursdays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Contact Barb Deetz at 419-551-5738 for more information.

The door prize was brought by Connie Simmons and was won by Peggy Miller. Each member brought a plant to exchange, a great time to try something new. Refreshments were served by Barb Deetz and Joyce Paepke.

The next meeting is July 2 at 6:30 p.m. and the program will be by Carol Wheeler on Printing with Vegetables. Meetings are held at the Pulaski Methodist Church and the public is welcome.