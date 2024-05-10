NWOAL BASEBALL: Archbold Beats Evergreen 11-1 To Clinch Share Of League Title

PHOTOS BY RENEA KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTERLEAGUE CHAMPS … Archbold’s Mason Siegel hits a groundball toward third base in the third inning of an 11-1 win over Evergreen that clinched a share of the league title. VIEW 46 PHOTOS OF THIS CONTEST FOR FREE AT WWW.THEVILLAGEREPORTER.COM

Archbold 11 Evergreen 1 (6 innings)

ARCHBOLD – Archbold clinched at least a share of the NWOAL title after dispatching Evergreen in six innings, 11-1.

Brian Burrowes topped the Bluestreak attack with a solo home run and a doubl...