NWOAL BASEBALL: Swanton Holds Off Delta Surge For 5-4 Win

PHOTOS BY RENEA KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTEROUTSIDE PITCH (April 25, 2024) … Delta’s Alex Brown reaches for a pitch in an NWOAL game with Swanton. VIEW 33 PHOTOS OF THIS CONTEST FOR FREE AT WWW.THEVILLAGEREPORTER.COM

Swanton 5 Delta 4

DELTA – A four-run sixth inning gave Swanton a 5-1 and the Bulldogs held off a Delta rally in the bottom of the seventh to escape with a 5-4.

Adam Lemon went 2-3 at the plate with three RBIs and tossed six innings to get the win on the bump for Swanton.

Joel Arroyo-Sierra...