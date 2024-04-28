NWOAL SOFTBALL: Swanton Collects 16 hits In 14-3 Win At Delta

PHOTOS BY RENEA KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTERBIG NIGHT FOR OFFENSE (April 25, 2024) … Gabbie Orner (pictured) was one of the hot bats for Swanton with three singles and four RBIs. VIEW 51 PHOTOS OF THIS CONTEST FOR FREE AT WWW.THEVILLAGEREPORTER.COM

Swanton 14 Delta 3 (6 innings)

DELTA – Swanton pounded out 16 hits led by four hits from Lyla Carrizales, and she knocked in three runs to pace Swanton in a 14-3 win at Delta.

Taylor Forrest added three singles and three RBIs and Gabbie Orner drove in four runs...