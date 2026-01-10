Raymond Sommers (1930 – 2026)

(Formerly Of Wauseon)

Raymond Junior Sommers, age 95, of Neebish Island, Michigan, and formerly of Wauseon, passed away on January 7, 2026, at the McClarren Oakland Hospital in Pontiac Michigan.

Raymond worked as a personnel manager at Perfection in Wauseon for over 30 years.

Raymond was born on May, 4, 1930, in Wauseon, to the late Raymond and Ella (Lantz) Sommers, Sr. He graduated from Wauseon High School in 1949.

Raymond served his country as a member of the United States Army, where he was stationed in Bordeaux, France as a Provost Marshal. He married Valerie (La Mont) on May 28, 1954, and she preceded him in death in 2018.

Raymond loved basketball, and played from an early time in his life. He also enjoyed fishing and woodworking, often making gifts for his family.

Surviving Raymond is his son, Keith (Yvonne) Sommers of Pettisville; son, Mike (Pat) Sommers of Wapakoneta; and son, Bradley (Karen) Sommers of Neebish Island; grandchildren, Tad Sommers, Tom Sommers, Britt Bensman, Brandy Sommers, Alicia Sommers, Tyler Sommers, Kyle Sommers, Craig Sommers, Kylee Shaner, Courtney Garrow, and David Duncan; 21 great-grandchildren; and sister, Mary Clymer.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Valerie; parents; son, Scott Sommers; grandson, Nicholas; brother, Lowell Sommers; and sisters, Virginia Erbskorn and Helen Sommers.

Visitation for Raymond will take place on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, at the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon, from 9:30am to 11am. A funeral service will take place at 11am, at the funeral home, with Pastor Landon Schaffner officiating. Burial will follow at the Wauseon Union Cemetery, where military honors will be accorded by the Fulton County Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.

The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon is honored to serve the Sommers family.