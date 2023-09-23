NWOAL FOOTBALL: Archbold Rolls By Evergreen 44-7 On Homecoming Night

NWOAL FOOTBALL … Archbold’s Chase Miller returns a punt in the first quarter of a 44-7 win over Evergreen. (PHOTO BY RENEA KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

Archbold 44 Evergreen 7

ARCHBOLD – It was a successful homecoming for the Bluestreaks who used a 27-point second quarter to take control in a 44-7 win over Evergreen.

Archbold rolled up 358 yards of offense led by Cade Brenner’s 12/18 passing night for 222 yards with Chase Miller catching seven passes for 129 yards and two touchdowns.

Evergreen crack the scoreboard in the fourth quarter on a 42-yard touchdown pass by Bryce Bolger to Will Ruetz.

UP NEXT: September 29 – Swanton (0-6, 0-3 NWOAL) at Archbold (5-1, 2-1 NWOAL) 7pm; Evergreen (2-4, 3-3 NWOAL) at Bryan (3-3, 1-2 NWOAL) 7pm.

EVERGREEN 0 0 0 7 – 7

ARCHBOLD 7 27 7 3 – 44

A – Jack Hurst 1-yard run (Rodger kick)

A – Dominique 9-yard pass from Brenner (run failed)

A – Miller 47-yard pass from Brenner (Rodger kick)

A – Dominique 2-yard run (Rodger kick)

A – Miller 29-yard pass from Brenner (Rodger kick)

A – Dominique 1-yard run (Rodger kick)

A – Ramirez 47-yard field goal

E – Ruetz 42-yard pass from Bolger (Mossing kick)