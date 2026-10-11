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NWOAL FOOTBALL: Holman Runs For Three Scores As Evergreen Beats Swanton, 36-7

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METAMORA (Oct. 9, 2026) - Evergreen dominated offensively and defensively, outgaining Swanton 320-10 in total yards in a 36-7 win over the Bulldogs.

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