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NWOAL FOOTBALL: Wauseon Holds Off Late Bryan Rally For 34-28 Win

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BRYAN - Wauseon (2-6, 2-3 NWOAL) led 27-7 going into the fourth quarter behind three touchdown runs by A’Zarrion Hicks, then held off a late Bryan rally to defeat the Golden Bears (2-6, 2-3 NWOAL), 34-28.

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