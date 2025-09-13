NWOAL FOOTBALL: Late Touchdown Lifts Evergreen Past Wauseon, 14-7

SOLO TACKLE … Evergreen freshman Ace Ryan storms in to make the tackle on the Wauseon ball carrier.

PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

ELUSIVE MOVES … Wauseon Logan Peaslee looks for an alley to run through in the second half.

By: Joe Blystone

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

publisher@thevillagereporter.com

METAMORA (September 12, 2025) - When Evergreen students see senior Quinn Eisel in the halls on Monday morning, th...