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NWOAL FOOTBALL: Liberty Center Dominates Second Half In 52-14 Win Over Delta

By No Comments6 Mins Read

DELTA (Oct. 9, 2026) — In a league matchup between the Liberty Center Tigers and the Delta Panthers, Liberty Center emerged victorious behind a dominant second-half performance.

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