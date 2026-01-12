NWOAL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Wauseon Rolls Past Swanton For League Win, 55-13

NWOAL WIN … Wauseon guard Abby Kissel handles the ball on the perimeter in the Indians’ 55-13 league win over Swanton.

PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER LEADING SCORER … Carli Lagrange (above) paced Swanton in scoring with eight points.

Wauseon 55, Swanton 13 WAUSEON – Wauseon led 23-7 at halftime and then used a 32-6 second half to finish off the visitors from Swanton, 55-13. Marin Leatherman fronted 11 Ind...