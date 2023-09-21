NWOAL GIRLS SOCCER: Bryan Lady Bears Blank Evergreen 3-0

NWOAL GIRLS SOCCER … Brooklyn Camacho (left) of Evergreen and Bryan’s Gabby Mossburg (#10) try to be first to the ball. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

By: Joe Blystone

METAMORA (September 19, 2023) – Bryan stayed in the NWOAL girls soccer title chase by using a stellar defensive stance to shutout Evergreen 3-0.

Evergreen got six shots at the net in the first half but only two were of the high-quality variety.

Bentlie Setmire shot from the middle went off the crossbar and Mylie Vollmer garnered Brooklyn Camacho’s shot on the rebound ten minutes into the game.

From that point on, the Vikings didn’t really get another primo chance. “Our keeper didn’t really touch the ball a whole lot”, Bryan coach Sarah Thiel said after the match.

“We kept pushing it up. We have some pretty good scorers on our back line but this game we needed to stop the ball from getting deep.”

“They were not going to get the 30 or 40 yard shot up field in this game where they could line someone up for a good shot.”

The Golden Bears only had three shots in the first half but one came thanks to a Viking snafu in the back row.

Bryan’s Ava Zimmerman picked up the loose ball just before goalie Hannah Wilson got to it and stuck the rock in the middle of an open net with 23:52 left in the first to give Bryan the only goal they would need.

The Bears added on late in the contest. With 12:37 left Macy Burton dumped a pass from the center to Piper Hanna coming in from the left side of the net and Hanna made a deposit to double the Bryan lead.

Then five minutes later, Ella Voigt lofted a corner from the right side and laid a perfect ball which Kailee Thiel used her 5’11 and three quarter frame to elevate over a Viking defender for a header into the back of the mesh for the clincher.

“Those two have played together since they were little,” Thiel said of the third goal connection. “They know each other’s dynamics and have really good chemistry on the field.”

“They can read the play and we know that Kailee has an advantage because of her height and she’s not afraid to go for the ball.”

Ella is consistent with her placement right at the top of the six and Kailee gets that crash in for what she does.”

Bryan outshot the Vikings 9-8 on the day. Vollmar was credited with six saves.

Bryan (7-2, 2-0 NWOAL) – Goals: Ava Zimmerman, Piper Hanna, Kailee Thiel; Assists: Ella Rau, Macy Burton, Ella Voigt

Evergreen (7-1-2, 1-1-1 NWOAL) – no statistics

Joe can be reached at publisher@thereporter.com