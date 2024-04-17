NWOAL SOFTBALL: Thea Staten Strikes Out 20 In Bryan’s 7-0 Win Delta

PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTERBASE HIT … Bryan’s Amiyah Langham singles to left field to get the Golden Bear offense jump started. VIEW 113 PHOTOS OF THIS CONTEST FOR FREE AT WWW.THEVILLAGEREPORTER.COM

Bryan 7 Delta 0

DELTA – Bryan pitcher Thea Staten dominated striking out 20 Panther hitters as she fired a seven-inning no-hitter in a 7-0 win at Delta.

Kaille Thiel led the Bryan bats with a 3-4 night that included a homer and four RBIs as the Golden Bears registered 13 hits in the game.

B...