Storms Roll Through Northwest Ohio Leading To Reports Of Damage

OVERTURNED … A semi-truck lays on its side on OH-15, just south of County Road I, and north of Bryan. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

Storms came through the Northwest Ohio area during the afternoon hours of Wednesday, April 17th. These storms brought with them high winds, very heavy rains, and lightning. There were also reports of a possible funnel cloud made on social media following the storms.

Tornado sirens were sounded throughout Williams County, with Bryan City Schools putting a statement out online following the alert.

“Today at approximately 2:18 p.m. the City of Bryan Tornado Sirens were alerted due to the severe weather conditions. All BCS students, staff, and stakeholders immediately followed our Tornado Safety procedures by moving into designated tornado safety areas.”

“At approximately 2:24 p.m. the Tornado alerts were lifted by the City of Bryan. Students, staff, and all stakeholders have been released back to their regular classes and programming. BCS dismissal will continue as scheduled at the conclusion of the school day, which ends at 2:45 p.m.”

“The Bryan Fire and Police Departments have informed us that straight-line winds north of Bryan were the cause for concern and the reason for the Tornado alerts. Some damage is being reported north of town. Thank you to everyone for their cooperation with our safety procedures.”

Additionally, reports of damage have been received by local officials and the National Weather Service. Two reports listed on the NWS website show an incident near Bryan and one near Hallock.

In Bryan, a tree was downed halfway across County Road 13 off of West High Street. As for the Hallock report, severe damage was reported to have taken place to a home in the 14000 block of County Road F.

A tractor-trailer, that looked as though it was traveling southbound, was also seen lying on its side, partly on the road, in the northbound lane of OH-15 just south of Country Road I.

According to the National Weather Service office in Northern Indiana, damage in the area has been attributed to straight-line winds. Pictures sent into the NWS, and others seen online, have been attributed to that of scud clouds (a type of fractus cloud at low height above ground, detached, and of irregular form), and or wall/shelf clouds.