NWOAL VOLLEYBALL: Patrick Henry Alone Atop NWOAL After Win At Archbold

BATTLE FOR FIRST PLACE … Archbold freshman Molly Harris (above) registered eight kills and added 10 digs for the Bluestreaks.

PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

SERVICE GAME … Archbold’s Reagan Wendt hits a serve in Tuesday night’s showdown with Patrick Henry.

By: Jesse Davis

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jesse@thevillagereporter.com

ARCHBOLD (September 30, 2025) - After squeaking out the first set, the Patrick Henry...