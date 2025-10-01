Swanton Area Chamber Of Commerce To Host Village Council Candidate Town Hall

PRESS RELEASE – The Swanton Area Chamber of Commerce is inviting the community to attend a Village Council Candidate Town Hall ahead of the upcoming election on Tuesday, November 4, 2025.

The event will take place on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, from 7:00 to 8:30 pm at Birchwood Meadows, 10 Turtle Creek Circle, Swanton, Ohio 43558. The evening will begin promptly at 7:00 pm.

Moderated by Julia Benfield, the town hall is designed to give residents the opportunity to hear directly from all candidates running for the Swanton Village Council. The format will include:

-Equal opening remarks from each candidate.

-A moderated Q&A with questions submitted in advance by the community.

-Equal closing remarks from each candidate.

-The Swanton Area Chamber of Commerce is a non-partisan organization and does not endorse or oppose any candidate or political party. The purpose of this event is to ensure that residents have direct access to candidates and the information they need to make informed decisions on Election Day.

Community members are encouraged to attend and participate in this important discussion. Questions for candidates may be submitted in advance through the online form provided by the Chamber here: www.forms.gle/oHUzc4vkLrsHDE147

Event Details:

-Date: Tuesday, October 21, 2025

-Time: 7:00 – 8:30 pm (beginning promptly at 7 pm)

-Location: Birchwood Meadows, 10 Turtle Creek Circle, Swanton, OH 43558

-Moderator: Julia Benfield

For more information, please contact the Swanton Area Chamber of Commerce at 419-826-1941 or swantoncc@gmail.com.