Friday, October 6
October Birthdays & Anniversaries At Williams County Senior Centers

PHOTOS PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
EDON SENIOR CENTER … Kent Adams and Eileen “Gus” Kannel.
MONTPELIER SENIOR CENTER … Donald and Patricia Smith 65th Anniversary, Frank Stahler, Marty & Jim Brace 45th Anniversary, Eia Hallock, Connie Cogswell.
WEST UNITY SENIOR CENTER … The Solid Rock Community Church of West Unity sponsored the October birthday celebration at the senior center. The senior citizens painted pumpkins with a group of home-schooled children and completed a trivia game about autumn and pumpkins. The October birthdays are posing with the pumpkins they painted, Jody Cole and Kim Lett.
BRYAN SENIOR CENTER … Birthdays – Paul Missler and Rodney Missler.
STRYKER SENIOR CENTER … Birthday – Theresa McColl.

 

