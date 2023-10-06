Carol Kaczor (1941 – 2023)

(Resident Of Bryan)

Carol Jean Kaczor, age 81, of Bryan, passed away at her home on Tuesday, October 3, 2023. Carol was raised in Jacksonville, Florida. Over her working career, she owned car dealerships and bars.

She enjoyed spending time at the Bryan Senior Center, going to garage sales, fishing, dancing, and spending time with friends and family.

Carol Jean Kaczor was born on December 28, 1941 in Dunkirk, New York, the daughter of Walter and Lucille (Reynolds) Kaczor.

She is survived by her daughter, Deborah (Gary Graegin) Bell-Condon, of Wauseon; grandsons, Charles Holmes, of Wauseon and Cody Guthrie, of Jacksonville, Florida; great grandchildren, Avelynn, and Ashton Holmes, of Wauseon; her sister, Katherine Martin, of Arizona and her significant other, John Stephenson, of Bryan.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sons, Gary, Jason, Carl and George Saucer and a brother, Robert Kaczor.

In accordance with her wishes, there will be no visitation or service held at this time. Carol’s arrangements have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan.

